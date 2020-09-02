48hrs still left till CBC rids Karachi’s DHA of rainwater

All stagnant in DHA will reportedly be drained out in another 48 hours, revealed the minutes of a meeting between the residents of DHA and CBC administration after Monday’s protest over the rain-related problems being faced by the neighbourhood.

The meeting was attended by Karachi Station Commander Brigadier Abid Askari, Colonel Akhtar and CBC CEO Salim Watto. An eight-member delegation of DHA residents presented the neighbourhood’s problems before the CBC administration.

The DHA residents’ delegation consisted of Ameen Bandukda, Asad Tareen, Hasan Ubaid, Kanwer Saeed, Muniza Aftab Shah, Owais Thanvi, Sabina Khatri and Usman Farooqi.

Several decisions were made, but nothing official.

This meeting comes a day after DHA residents protested outside the CBC office the major losses and hardship suffered by them during the recent rain spells in Karachi.

In the meeting, the residents said they were unhappy and dissatisfied with CBC’s performance and its callous response.

They said DHA cannot be absolved of its responsibilities and is equally accountable to the residents after the rains.

This meeting was not attended by the DHA administrator. Residents were told he is busy because of Chief of Army Staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to Karachi and would be present in the next meeting scheduled after two weeks.

Here’s what was agreed on after a two-and-a-half hour meeting according the DHA residents:

Brigadier Sb will be the focal point for discussions with the residents and will be available for all genuine issues till they are resolved.

Periodic meetings will be held with the residents after two weeks to monitor progress.

A commission will be made to assess the losses and damages incurred by some residents and a compensation mechanism is being considered. Residents will be informed of it after 14 days.

All stagnant water will be drained out of DHA in the next 48 hours.

Storm water drainage system to be fixed in two stages. As an immediate measure current drainage will be fixed with water inlets on the side of the roads. The second stage would be of making new proper drainage where it is not available. It will be done before the next monsoon season.

All the damaged roads will be fixed through patch repairs on war-footing basis. Residents can send pictures of broken roads. It will be done within 60 days.

New roads will be made where needed in a proper way and not through the existing contractors who have done a terrible job. This work will be completed in six months.

The residents who have suffered civil and structural damages can commence repair works without taking any permission and without paying any challan amount, as long as there is no violation of building regulations. This work will start immediately.

There will be equitable distribution of clean water to the residents and there shall be no VIP culture. The quantity of water supply will be significantly increased if not doubled. This should happen within 21 days.

Resident-staff interaction will be minimised and a transparent water distribution application system is being launched which every resident will be able to monitor and ensure that water bowsers are delivered on “first come first serve basis”. This too will happen in 14 days.

Security and surveillance will be installed across DHA.

Underground cables will be shifted from overhead. The timeline of the operation will be by April 2021.

A representative residents’ committee will be made for oversight. The names of its members will be announced soon.

These decisions are written in the meeting minutes shared with the media by the DHA residents’ delegation. The CBC administration has neither released any kind of paperwork nor have they signed on these decisions.



DHA residents protest in Karachi

On Monday, the DHA residents staged a protest at the CBC Office over non-availability of civic facilities and bad condition of storm water drains in DHA during rain spells—which guttered their houses, streets and roads.



At that protest, the residents announced to stage a second protest at the DHA Office near the National Medical Center on Thursday, but later cancelled their plan.



One protestor told SAMAA Digital it was cancelled as the CBC administration had registered an FIR against DHA residents on holding their first protest.



“It is an attempt to stop us from protesting for our rights before the DHA Office,” he said.



It is a banana republic in which no one has the right to record their protest before the mighty, he said.



“I have no electricity since last Thursday when the torrential rain was reported in Karachi and no one is ready to listen,” he said.