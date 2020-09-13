Two killed after double storey building collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

Two people were killed and 10 injured after a double storey residential building collapsed near Bihar Colony in Lyari’s Koyla Godam on Sunday morning.

Rescue teams have been immediately called in. The bodies and injured people are being shifted to a hospital.

Teams from the Rangers, police and the district administration have started reaching the site and a rescue operation has begun. According to the rescue officials, it is suspected that more people are stuck under the debris for which heavy machinery has been called.

As the building is located in a narrow street, it is feared that officials will face difficulty conducting the rescue operation.

Following the incident, the building beside the collapsed building suffered damages and started showing cracks and is being evacuated. Residents are being shifted to a safer location.

Earlier this week, a building collapsed in Karachi’s Korangi in which four people lost their lives.