Tuesday, September 15, 2020  | 26 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

PTI MNA introduces bill penalising intentional ridicule of armed forces

Posted: Sep 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PTI MNA introduces bill penalising intentional ridicule of armed forces

A bill aiming to penalise the intentional ridiculing and defaming of the armed forces was introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the House by PTI MNA Amjad Ali Khan. 

It proposes amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure. Deliberately mocking, defaming or insulting the armed forces or any of its members is termed a criminal act under this bill.

It proposes a two-year jail term or Rs500,000 fine or both as punishment for it.

The purpose of this amendment is to prevent hatred and disrespectful behaviour against the armed forces.

national assembly Pakistan
 
