Bilawal seeks concerted efforts to resettle flood-affected people in Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants Sindh government officials to drain water from all flood-affected areas and resettle the displaced persons at the earliest. He has directed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his team members to make concerted efforts in this regard.

The PPP chairman visited flood-affected areas of Naukot Town in Mirpurkhas. He visited the Left Bank Outfall Drain breach near Roshanabad and inspected ongoing repair work to plug and fortify its dykes.

The LBOD dyke had developed a wide breach following heavy monsoon rains last week. Bilawal directed officials to further strengthen the breach to avoid such flooding in the future.

After visiting the LBOD breach site, the PPP chairman met with displaced people from different districts at a tent city near Naukot Fort in Tharparkar. He said the PPP government in Sindh would not leave them alone in their difficult time and it would look after them as long as they were not able to return to their homes.

Bilawal said they were not afraid of criticism and would continue to do their best to mitigate the suffering of people who had been hit hard by recent flash floods. He said he visited the affected areas to listen to the grievances of residents, so that measures could be taken to provide them maximum relief.

The PPP chairman said the Sindh government was providing all possible assistance despite its limited resources and it would continue to support the affectees until they return to their homes.

