Balochistan to install tracker systems in passenger coaches

The Balochistan government has decided to install tracker systems in passenger coaches travelling from Karachi to Quetta and vice versa.

In a meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, it was decided that a meeting will be called with coach owners. The tracking system will monitor the speed of the coaches and save their data on a specialised system.

The chief minister also instructed the motorway police to be posted on all the routes leading in and out of the province. For this purpose, letters have been dispatched to the federal secretary and the chairperson of the National Highway Authority.

“Under the Green Bus project, six big and four small buses will be introduced in Quetta,” Khan said.

He added that an organised transport system will improve the traffic situation in the province and make inter-province and inter-city travel easier for people.