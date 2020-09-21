Balochistan schools report 64 new coronavirus cases

Schools and other educational institutions in Balochistan reported 64 more coronavirus cases on Monday.

According to the province’s health department, following this, the number of total cases in the province climbed 237 in a day. So far, 2,261 tests have been conducted at educational institutions across Balochistan of which 1,544 were positive and 239 were negative.

The health department said that the rate of positive cases at schools is 10.5%.

After the number of infections increased, major universities in Quetta and neighbouring areas, and over 10 schools were closed down.

“In the upcoming month, the number of COVID-19 cases are likely to increase and we might even impose a lockdown,” Balochistan spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said.

The total number of cases in the province has crossed 14,000.