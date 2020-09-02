Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Baldia factory verdict to be announced on September 17

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Baldia factory verdict to be announced on September 17

File photo shows fire-fighters trying to control the blaze at the garment factory in Baldia (File photo: AFP)

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi reserved on Wednesday its verdict in the Baldia factory fire case and it will be announced on September 17.

Coincidentally, September 17 is MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s date of birth.

At least 259 factory workers were burnt alive after a deadly fire erupted at the factory in Baldia Town on September 11, 2012. Nine people affiliated with the MQM, including Hammad Siddiqui, Rehman Bhola and Zubair alias Chariya, have been charged with setting the garment factory on fire after the factory owners refused to pay them Rs200 million as ‘protection’ money.

The factory owners had held the MQM responsible for the fire. At least 400 eye witnesses and other people have recorded their statements in the case, according to the court documents.

In 2015, a joint investigation team was formed to probe the incident. Its report was, however, released a few months ago. According to the report, an accused had told the investigators that Hammad Siddiqui had demanded Rs200 million from the owners of the factory through his frontman Rehman Bhola in August 2012.

According to the JIT, the Punjab forensic agency had confirmed that it was an arson incident because there was no evidence to suggest that electrical short circuit caused the fire.

The report quoted the forensic agency as saying that the fire spread over a large area because the “combustible material” was present there.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Karachi floods because it's half shaped like a bowl: expert
Karachi floods because it’s half shaped like a bowl: expert
Hub dam reaches maximum capacity after 13 years
Hub dam reaches maximum capacity after 13 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.