Thursday, September 3, 2020  | 14 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Bajwa to resign as SAPM, will retain CPEC Authority chairmanship

Posted: Sep 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Bajwa to resign as SAPM, will retain CPEC Authority chairmanship

Photo: FILE

Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Bajwa said on Thursday that he would resign as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on information and broadcasting.

In an interview with ARY News, Bajwa said he would present his resignation to PM Khan. He, however, said he would retain the post of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority chairman.

I wish to pay my full attention to CPEC projects, Bajwa said. CPEC projects are the future of Pakistan.

His decision to resign comes days after FactFocus published a story, claiming that Lt Gen (retired) Bajwa’s family had set up 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants.

The website further claimed that his wife is a “shareholder” in at least 86 companies. Of them, 71 were set up in the US, seven in the UAE and four in Canada.

Bajwa has rejected the story on his family’s assets as “incorrect” and “false”.

In his statement shared on Twitter, Bajwa said all the adverse insinuations levelled in the news item were “materially false”.

The former military official had replaced Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as PM Khan as special assistant on April 27, 2020.

He remained the director general of the ISPR from 2012 to 2016 and served as the commander of Pakistan Army’s southern command before his retirement.

asim saleem bajwa cpec Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Rain forecast in Karachi today
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool
Today’s outlook: Rain in Karachi, Muharram 10 processions across Pakistan
PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi’s three big problems
5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding
Clifton, DHA residents protest against Karachi power outages
 
 
 
 
 
