Bahawalnagar gang arrested for filming, blackmailing teenage boys

A gang of three men was arrested for blackmailing teenage boys with inappropriate pictures and extorting money from them in Bahawalnagar on Friday, the police confirmed.

An FIR was registered at the McLeod Ganj police station which stated that the suspects, identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Mazhar, used to befriend teenage boys and then took inappropriate videos and photos of them.

They then blackmailed the victims with their pictures and asked for millions of rupees in return for not making them public, it read.

According to the police, on Friday, the suspects had visited a truck stand in the district where they were arrested. Their mobile phones have been seized and pictures stored on them obtained, a police officer said.

The perpetrators confessed to their crimes. “They said that they had recently taken over Rs10,000 by blackmailing a youngster,” the officer added.

The money has been returned to the victim. Further investigations are underway.