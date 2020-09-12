Saturday, September 12, 2020  | 23 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Bahawalnagar gang arrested for filming, blackmailing teenage boys

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Bahawalnagar gang arrested for filming, blackmailing teenage boys

Photo: Ahsan Imran

A gang of three men was arrested for blackmailing teenage boys with inappropriate pictures and extorting money from them in Bahawalnagar on Friday, the police confirmed.

An FIR was registered at the McLeod Ganj police station which stated that the suspects, identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Mazhar, used to befriend teenage boys and then took inappropriate videos and photos of them.

They then blackmailed the victims with their pictures and asked for millions of rupees in return for not making them public, it read.

According to the police, on Friday, the suspects had visited a truck stand in the district where they were arrested. Their mobile phones have been seized and pictures stored on them obtained, a police officer said.

The perpetrators confessed to their crimes. “They said that they had recently taken over Rs10,000 by blackmailing a youngster,” the officer added.

The money has been returned to the victim. Further investigations are underway.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bahawalnagar harassment
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Does DHA legally have to answer to its tax-paying residents?
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
PM Khan announces Rs1,100b package for Karachi
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
Naya Nazimabad flooding may send property value plunging
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Sajid Gondal says he was abducted at gunpoint
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
PTV Bolan anchor shot dead in Turbat
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.