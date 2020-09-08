Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Badin police raid private jail, rescue 34 bonded labourers

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Badin police raid private jail, rescue 34 bonded labourers

Photo: Sameer Mandhro/

The police rescued eight men, 11 women and 15 children from a private jail in Badin’s Pangrio during a raid on Monday, the authorities confirmed.

The captives were farmers who had been locked up by their landlord for asking for their salaries.

According to the police, the raid was conducted by the police on the orders of a sessions court. They were taken to the district’s police station following the raid. On Tuesday, the court ordered their release.

The farmers and their families worked on the lands of a landlord and were actually bonded labour. When they asked their employer for salaries, he refused, imprisoning them in his private jail.

The farmers then took help from a civil society worker and filed a complaint in court.

