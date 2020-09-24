Badin health facility sealed after medical superintendent tests positive

The Badin district administration sealed a rural health centre after its medical superintendent tested positive for the coronavirus in Kadhan.

Dr Shujat Hussain Khowaja tested positive for the deadly virus on Thursday. He has been sent home and will be self-isolating for the next 14 days. Doctors and other staff members at the health unit have been told to get themselves tested as soon as possible.

The deadly virus recently claimed the life of journalist Mohammad Zai, two doctors and nine others in Badin who were at the forefront in the fight against the virus.