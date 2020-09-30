Authorities seal eight restaurants in Karachi for violating coronavirus SOPs

Authorities sealed on Wednesday eight restaurants in Karachi’s District South for violating the coronavirus SOPs.

The district administration sealed Dua and Special Salateen restaurants in Clifton, South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar told SAMAA Digital. Officials sealed Frontier, Baithak and Khyber restaurants at Boat Basin.

Two restaurants in Aram Bagh and one more in Saddar were sealed too, according to the official.

There was a huge crowd present at these restaurants without any social distance, DC Sodhar said. The staff was dealing with customers without masks and gloves, he added.

The administration has sealed these restaurants for now, he said. Their owners would be fined at the time of de-sealing the eateries.