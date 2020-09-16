Wednesday, September 16, 2020  | 27 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Assets beyond means: NAB to file reference against Chaudhry brothers

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Assets beyond means: NAB to file reference against Chaudhry brothers

Photo: FILE

An assets-beyond-means inquiry against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is into its final stages and the National Accountability Bureau will file a reference against them in six weeks, a NAB prosecutor said Wednesday.

The NAB prosecutor said this during the hearing of a petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders in the Lahore High Court. The petition challenges the authority of NAB chief to reopen a 20-year-old inquiry against them.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the assets-beyond-means inquiry against the Chaudhry brothers was in final stages. He requested the court to grant the ant-corruption watchdog six weeks to file a reference.

He said another reference pertaining to illegal appointments against Elahi had been forwarded to the NAB chairman for approval. The hearing of the case has been adjourned for four weeks.

In their petition, the PML-Q leaders had alleged that NAB had been involved in “political engineering”. Courts had announced verdicts on NAB’s role and flawed investigation techniques, they had noted.

The Chaudhry brothers had contended that the NAB chairman didn’t have the authority to reopen an inquiry that had been closed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, NAB, Pakistan, assets beyond means, inquiry, Lahore High Court
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Lahore motorway rape: 12 people taken into custody
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Karachi teenager dies after falling from school stairs
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to begin flights to, from Karachi
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Clerk kills two KDA officials in civic center attack
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist's DNA
Lahore motorway rape: Punjab Forensic Authority matches possible rapist’s DNA
PAF plane crashes near Attock's Pindigheb
PAF plane crashes near Attock’s Pindigheb
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan can make fighter jets but not cars: Fawad Chaudhry
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
FIA arrests Karachi money changer, son over hawala transactions
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
Lahore rape suspects managed to escape during raids: Punjab IG
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.