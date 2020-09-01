Army chief reaches rain-affected Karachi for two-day visit: ISPR

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Karachi on a two-day visit, the military’s media wing said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, the COAS was flown over Karachi for aerial reconnaissance of the ground impact of urban flooding in Karachi and was later given a briefing on recent rains and urban flooding in Karachi at the corps headquarters.

“It’s a national disaster and everyone is in it together,” the state-run TV quoted General Bajwa as saying. “The army will not disappoint the population in their time of need.”

Rains in Karachi

The people in Karachi had to face a flood-like situation after the recent rains in the city. Several roads were submerged and the areas were inundated with water.

In several areas, army troops were called to support the civilian administration to rescue people stranded in rain-affected areas.

At least 41 people were killed in rain-related incidents. The monsoon spell has broken a 90-year record in August, said the Met office.

The federal government has also taken the notice of recent destruction in the city and Prime Minister Imran Khan is arriving in Karachi on Friday to announce a development package for Karachi.

“A specific programme has been designed by the federal government for Karachi,” said Information Minister Shibli Faraz while addressing a press conference in Islamabad earlier on Tuesday.

The minister said a strategy has also been prepared to implement the plan in Karachi and the federal government has also taken the representatives of the city and the provincial government on board.