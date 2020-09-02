Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Another metro bus catches fire in Peshawar

Posted: Sep 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Another metro bus catches fire in Peshawar

File photo: Twitter

Another metro bus caught fire in Phase-VI of Peshawar’s Hayatabad Wednesday night, the provincial rescue service said.

According to the Rescue 1122, its workers had reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life was reported.

The cause of fire has yet to be ascertained, it added.

This is the second such incident in a week. A fire had erupted on the roof of a metro bus last Wednesday.

The Peshawar BRT service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 14 after multiple delays. He had called it “the highest-level metro project of the country”.

At least 128 buses ply the 27-kilometre BRT track in Peshawar. They stop at 30 stations across the city.

Peshawar
 
