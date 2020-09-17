An institution threatened to abrogate constitution over 19th amendment: Bilawal

An institution had threatened to abrogate the Constitution of Pakistan if the 19th amendment to it was not approved, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Thursday.

The 19th constitutional amendment was forcibly approved, the PPP chairman said, while speaking to media after an all-parties conference organized by the Pakistan Bar Council in Islamabad. He was flanked by leaders of the opposition, including Shehbaz Sharif.

Bilawal, however, didn’t disclose the name of the institution which he claimed had threatened to abrogate the constitution.

The 19th constitutional amendment was signed into a law in 2011 when Bilawal’s party was in power and his father Asif Ali Zardari was the president of the country. The amendment had given powers to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan to nominate judges but their appointment is subject to the approval of a parliamentary committee.

Bilawal now says his party would like to have the 19th constitutional amendment withdrawn and he wants the role of elected lawmakers in judges’ appointment to increase.

The bar, people and the parliament should have a major role in the appointment of judges, the PPP chairman said. Politicians had made sacrifices for the country and they would protect the constitution with their blood, he added.

Bilawal lamented that the rights of the people were being curtailed and the parliament, media and judiciary were under pressure.

Military dictators weakened the judiciary, says Shehbaz

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said Bilawal Bhutto’s family gave blood for democracy and the whole nation knew it.

Military dictators weakened the judiciary by introducing amendments to the constitution and the civil society didn’t play its role, he said.

The judges whose conscience was alive still gave verdicts based on justice but “wolves” like former judge Arshad Malik were also part of the judiciary, Shehbaz said.

In July, the Islamabad High Court had removed Malik from the post of a judge after a videotape showing his purported confession was leaked in the media. Malik had said he had been “pressurised and blackmailed” into convicting Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia corruption reference.

Basic rights of citizens being curtailed under the guise of fifth-generation war: PBC

Following the conference, the PBC said the liberties and basic rights of citizens were being curtailed under the guise of a fifth-generation war. It demanded that all missing persons be recovered and if there were any cases against them, then they must be presented before courts.

The PBC statement said the meeting expressed “concern” over rising interference of the army and demanded it refrain from interfering in politics.

The statement said the 19th constitutional amendment must be withdrawn from the constitution and a new forum made comprising all stakeholders, including the administration, bar councils and parliamentarians, to appoint judges on merit.