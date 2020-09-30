Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi named Pakistan’s next naval chief

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi named Pakistan’s next naval chief

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has been named the next chief of naval staff. He will assume the command of Pakistan Navy after Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi relinquishes charge on October 6.

Admiral Niazi joined the Pakistan Navy in 1983. He has served as the commanding officer of PNS Badr, PNS Tariq, 18th Destroyer Squadron, PNS Bahadur and commandant of the Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

He has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Basalat by the Government of Pakistan.

Admiral Abbasi, who took the charge as naval chief in 2017, met with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his a farewell visit to the Pakistan Army headquarters on Wednesday, according to the ISPR.

General Bajwa thanked Admiral Abbasi for his services to the nation during his long and illustrious career.

