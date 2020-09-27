Sunday, September 27, 2020  | 8 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

55-year-old Lahore man kills wife aged 20, commits suicide later

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
55-year-old Lahore man kills wife aged 20, commits suicide later

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

A 55-year-old man killed his 20-year-old wife and later committed suicide in Lahore, the police said Sunday. The suspect, Kafeel, shot his wife, Shakila, dead inside their home in Gulshan-e-Ravi, according to the police. They had tied the knot four months ago. He fled the scene and roamed the streets until morning, police officials said. Kafeel shot himself in the head near a wedding hall early Sunday. The family of the deceased woman said their son-in-law would often fight with their daughter. Bodies of the deceased had been shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police said facts about the murder-suicide could be stated after receiving the post-mortem reports.

