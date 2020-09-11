11-year-old girl found dead at house in Islamabad

The body of an 11-year-old girl was found hanging from a rope attached to an iron rod on a wall in her house in Islamabad’s Bari Imam, the police said on Thursday.

“I had left her at home and went out for some work,” the girl’s father, Muhammad Yousuf said. “When I came back home, I saw the horrific view of her body hanging.”

The girl’s uncle claims that a rope was tied about her neck and she was murdered.

According to the police, there were torture marks on the 11-year-old’s body. The body has been shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Islamabad Operations DIG Waqar Uddin Syed said that two senior police officers will be handling the case.

“Two separate teams have been formed. One will be led by me and the other by another senior officer,” SP Umar Khan said, adding that nothing can be said until the medical reports come out.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.