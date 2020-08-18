Tuesday, August 18, 2020  | 27 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Zartaj Gul mistakes Ziaul Haq’s death anniversary for his birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Zartaj Gul mistakes Ziaul Haq’s death anniversary for his birthday

Photo: @zartajgulwazir/Twitter

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul mistook August 17, Pakistan’s military dictator General Ziaul Haq’s death anniversary, for his birthday on a live TV show.

“I want to congratulate [PML-N’s] Javed Latif as it is their party founder Ziaul Haq’s birthday,” Gul said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live on Monday night.

The anchor, and Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab burst into laughter while Latif shook his head. “For God’s sake! Today is August 17. Today’s the day when [Ziaul Haq’s] plane crashed,” Malik reminded Gul.

The state minister then responded that the PML-N leaders should then observe his death anniversary since it was Haq who laid the foundation of their political party.

The PML-N was founded by Nawaz Sharif, who came into politics during Gen Zia’s regime.

Gul’s statements left social media in stitches as Pakistani Twitter users got another opportunity to make her into a meme.

This isn’t the first time Gul has got her facts wrong on live TV. In an interview in July, she came up with a new definition for the novel coronavirus.

“COVID-19 means that it has 19 points that can be applied in any country in any way,” she had said.

zartaj gul Zia-ul-Haq
 
HOME  
 
 
