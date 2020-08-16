Sunday, August 16, 2020  | 25 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Zardari to appear before accountability court on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Zardari to appear before accountability court on Monday

File photo: Online

Former president Asif Ali Zardari reached Islamabad on Sunday to appear before an accountability court in the Toshakhana corruption reference.

The former president will appear before the court on Monday. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairperson, will accompany his father to the court.

NAB officials, sources said, have written a letter to the inspector-general of police to deploy additional security outside the court. The former president had decided to appear before NAB officials after his arrest warrants were issued a few days ago.

Two former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gilani, have also been nominated in the reference. Gilani, however, has been granted an exemption from appearing for the case hearings.

Nawaz has challenged NAB’s summon in the Islamabad High Court.

Toshakhana reference

In its reference, NAB alleged that former prime minister Gillani illegally allotted cars to PML-N leader Nawaz and Zardari.

The accountability watchdog stated that Zardari and Nawaz obtained cars from the Tosha Khana by paying only 15% of the price of the luxury vehicles.

It also alleged that Gillani had facilitated the allotment of the vehicles to Zardari and Nawaz by illegally relaxing the rules.

According to the reference, Zardari had received armoured vehicles as gift from the UAE and Libya between 2005 and 2008 but didn’t report the report the gifts or deposit them.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asif Zardari Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.