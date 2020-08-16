Zardari to appear before accountability court on Monday

Former president Asif Ali Zardari reached Islamabad on Sunday to appear before an accountability court in the Toshakhana corruption reference.

The former president will appear before the court on Monday. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairperson, will accompany his father to the court.

NAB officials, sources said, have written a letter to the inspector-general of police to deploy additional security outside the court. The former president had decided to appear before NAB officials after his arrest warrants were issued a few days ago.

Two former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gilani, have also been nominated in the reference. Gilani, however, has been granted an exemption from appearing for the case hearings.

Nawaz has challenged NAB’s summon in the Islamabad High Court.

Toshakhana reference

In its reference, NAB alleged that former prime minister Gillani illegally allotted cars to PML-N leader Nawaz and Zardari.

The accountability watchdog stated that Zardari and Nawaz obtained cars from the Tosha Khana by paying only 15% of the price of the luxury vehicles.

It also alleged that Gillani had facilitated the allotment of the vehicles to Zardari and Nawaz by illegally relaxing the rules.

According to the reference, Zardari had received armoured vehicles as gift from the UAE and Libya between 2005 and 2008 but didn’t report the report the gifts or deposit them.