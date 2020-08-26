Work to clear Karachi drains to begin next month: minister

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the National Disaster Management Authority has devised a plan for cleaning nullahs and riverbed in Karachi.

“Reviewed NDMA plan for clearing nullahs/river beds & solve problem of Karachi drowning every time it rains heavily,” Umar tweeted Wednesday.

He said he would have the plan approved and the work to clear nullahs in Karachi would begin next month. “Largest tax paying city of Pakistan deserves better than what it is facing today,” the minister said.

At least five people were killed in different incidents relating to Tuesday’s downpour in Karachi that triggered urban floods in several areas of the city.

Major roads of the city were flooded following continuous monsoon showers Tuesday morning. Many vehicles were stuck as gutters and nullahs overflowed in different areas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered all the departments to help the Karachi administration and launch a relief operation in the city.