Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Work to clear Karachi drains to begin next month: minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Work to clear Karachi drains to begin next month: minister

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the National Disaster Management Authority has devised a plan for cleaning nullahs and riverbed in Karachi.

“Reviewed NDMA plan for clearing nullahs/river beds & solve problem of Karachi drowning every time it rains heavily,” Umar tweeted Wednesday.

He said he would have the plan approved and the work to clear nullahs in Karachi would begin next month. “Largest tax paying city of Pakistan deserves better than what it is facing today,” the minister said.

At least five people were killed in different incidents relating to Tuesday’s downpour in Karachi that triggered urban floods in several areas of the city.

Major roads of the city were flooded following continuous monsoon showers Tuesday morning. Many vehicles were stuck as gutters and nullahs overflowed in different areas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered all the departments to help the Karachi administration and launch a relief operation in the city.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Rain in Karachi, Pakistan, Imran Khan, PPP
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
‘Pre-Partition’ Hindu temple demolished in Karachi’s Lyari
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.