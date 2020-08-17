Won’t let anyone divide Sindh, says CM Shah

Asks those having ill wishes to get rid of them

"A few people are talking today about violating the constitution which would remain their dream" CM Shah said at a press conference in Karachi. "Sindh is our mother and [we] won't let anyone divide it into pieces."

The ones talking about dividing Sindh are enemies of Pakistan, according to the chief minister. The executive authority held by the Sindh government and the provincial assembly can't be shared with anyone.

"[We] won't let anyone tamper with these powers," he said, adding that they had signed no agreement with the centre.

CM Shah said the National Disaster Management Authority would work in Karachi in accordance with the constitution and under orders from the centre.

He admitted the provincial government could not resolve some issues, explaining that the centre didn't issue them funds. The federation has not issued Rs245 billion to Sindh since the past two years, the chief minister said.

CM Shah said they want the centre to play its role for Karachi. He said officials of the Sindh government kept working during the recent rains, but such downpours do cause problems.

The chief minister said they want the local body elections to be held soon. However, appointing administrators is a domain of the provincial government, he added.

CM Shah said discussions were being held on a few names.