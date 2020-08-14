Video: President speaks of women empowerment at August 14 event

Says women must be given inheritance rights

The national flag hoisting ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Friday morning. President Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the event.

The president, while speaking at the event, specifically spoke about empowering women and giving them their inheritance rights. There are many people who continue to deny women their rights. Women have to be given freedom not because the West says so but because Islam gives them this right, he added.

He even listed the many "successes" of the country in the battle against the novel coronavirus. "The world went in lockdown, but our PM decided that we can't impose it because of the poor people in the country." We thought about the plight of the daily wagers and labourers and took this risky step. Later, the world appreciated our effort and lauded our decision to impose a smart lockdown.

Pakistan was the only Muslim country to not close its mosques during lockdown. "We decided that Muslims are quite disciplined and asked them to maintain social distancing in mosques on their own." It was risky, but it worked.