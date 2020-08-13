Video: Imran Khan says Peshawar BRT is Pakistan’s best

It was inaugurated on August 13

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit is the best one in Pakistan, said Prime Minister Imran Khan at the project's inauguration ceremony on Thursday.

"This is the highest level metro project of the country," he remarked. At least 128 buses will run on the 27-kilometre track and stop at 30 stations.

The project will help solve all of Peshawar's traffic woes. There is one main artery in Peshawar that runs from GT Road to Torkham, he remarked. People used to be stuck in traffic for hours and this will definitely benefit the commuters.

Just its main track is 27-kilometre long, it has an additional 60 kilometre of feeder routes. "The project will connect the whole of Peshawar." It is a modern transport system for Peshawar.

He even shared that he had his reservations over the project, adding that former KP CM Pervaiz Khattak has proven everyone wrong.

It is important for us that the projects we work on help the ordinary people. This project will help the daily wagers and students. The ticket price has been set at minimal rates, he added.