Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Veteran Baloch politician Hasil Bizenjo passes away in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Veteran Baloch politician Hasil Bizenjo passes away in Karachi

Photo: National Party

Veteran Baloch politician and former president of the National Party Senator Hasil Bizenjo has passed away in Karachi’s Aga Khan Hospital, his party confirmed Thursday.

The National Party’s central leader Hasil Bazinjo is no more with us, the party said in a tweet.

An hour ago, the National Party had informed its supporters that Mr Bizenjo was admitted to a hospital Thursday morning after his health deteriorated. It added that the party leader was diagnosed with lung cancer.

The Baloch politician was born in 1958 in Balochistan’s Khuzdar and was first elected MNA in the 1990 elections from his native constituency.

In March, 2015 he was elected a senator. He served as federal minister for maritime affairs in the previous PML-N government.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hasil bizenjo National Party
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
China's coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan's NIH
China’s coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan’s NIH
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus...
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus virus
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named Premier League manager of the season
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named Premier League manager of the season
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.