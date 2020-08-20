Veteran Baloch politician Hasil Bizenjo passes away in Karachi

Veteran Baloch politician and former president of the National Party Senator Hasil Bizenjo has passed away in Karachi’s Aga Khan Hospital, his party confirmed Thursday.

The National Party’s central leader Hasil Bazinjo is no more with us, the party said in a tweet.

An hour ago, the National Party had informed its supporters that Mr Bizenjo was admitted to a hospital Thursday morning after his health deteriorated. It added that the party leader was diagnosed with lung cancer.

The Baloch politician was born in 1958 in Balochistan’s Khuzdar and was first elected MNA in the 1990 elections from his native constituency.

In March, 2015 he was elected a senator. He served as federal minister for maritime affairs in the previous PML-N government.