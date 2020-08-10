Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
Uzair Baloch asks court to provide him razor, nail cutter

Posted: Aug 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Uzair Baloch asks court to provide him razor, nail cutter

Photo: File

Uzair Baloch, who has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war, appeared in an anti-terrorism court on Monday and asked the court to provide him a razor and nail cutter.

He complained that adequate facilities are not available to him at Karachi’s Central Jail. “I don’t even have a razor to shave my beard.”

Baloch said that he asked jail authorities to provide him with a nail cutter but they didn’t. I should be provided basic facilities such as razor and nail cutter, he remarked.

The defence lawyer didn’t appear in court in the Arshad Pappu murder case because of which Baloch couldn’t be indicted in the case. Baloch has been accused of murdering the Lyari gangster. The hearing has been adjourned till August 26.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. In a statement, he now denies, he confessed to committing criminal activities such as murder, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The Army Corps V handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.

