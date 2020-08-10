Usman Buzdar will continue to be Punjab CM: PTI MNA

Says PTI needs to deliver on its promises

“Imran Khan sahab has clearly said that Usman Buzdar will work,” Riaz said in an interview with SAMAA TV. The statement came amid rumours that PM Khan has decided to replace the Punjab chief minister.

The PTI leader said the ones who want to be the chief minister are spreading such stories. Lobbies exist in every political party and everybody thinks that the chief minister’s seat should be given to them, he said.

However, Riaz said that his party needs to deliver on its promises, warning that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would benefit from the situation, if the PTI failed to do so.

“If the issues are not resolved, the PTI will be weakened in Punjab and so will we in our constituencies and it will benefit the PML-N,” the PTI MNA said.