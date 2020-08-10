Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Usman Buzdar will continue to be Punjab CM: PTI MNA

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Says PTI needs to deliver on its promises

Prime Minister Imran Khan trusts Punjab Chief Minister Usman Burdar and he will continue to work as the chief executive of the province, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Raja Riaz said Monday.

“Imran Khan sahab has clearly said that Usman Buzdar will work,” Riaz said in an interview with SAMAA TV. The statement came amid rumours that PM Khan has decided to replace the Punjab chief minister.

The PTI leader said the ones who want to be the chief minister are spreading such stories. Lobbies exist in every political party and everybody thinks that the chief minister’s seat should be given to them, he said.

However, Riaz said that his party needs to deliver on its promises, warning that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would benefit from the situation, if the PTI failed to do so.

“If the issues are not resolved, the PTI will be weakened in Punjab and so will we in our constituencies and it will benefit the PML-N,” the PTI MNA said.





 

 
 

 
