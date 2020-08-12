Today’s outlook: NAB summons Usman Buzdar, PM meets Imran Ismail

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):
NAB Lahore has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar today for illegally awarding a liquor licence to a private hotel. The bureau says Buzdar acted against the law since only the Excise department’s director-general is authorised to issue liquor licences. The Punjab CM, however, believes NAB is after him without any evidence.
The Balochistan cabinet will meet to discuss a 25-point agenda.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Islamabad to discuss the rain situation and development projects across Sindh.
A cracker blast in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed has injured seven people including a woman.
ICYMI: Chaos ensued outside the NAB Lahore office Tuesday afternoon after PML-N workers and supporters clashed with the police before the appearance of party leader Maryam Nawaz in a property case. Click here to read the full story.