Today’s outlook: NAB summons Usman Buzdar, PM meets Imran Ismail

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

NAB Lahore has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar today for illegally awarding a liquor licence to a private hotel. The bureau says Buzdar acted against the law since only the Excise department’s director-general is authorised to issue liquor licences. The Punjab CM, however, believes NAB is after him without any evidence.

The Balochistan cabinet will meet to discuss a 25-point agenda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Islamabad to discuss the rain situation and development projects across Sindh.

A cracker blast in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed has injured seven people including a woman.

The Islamabad High Court issued contempt notices to State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and members of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board on Tuesday in the case of the death of animals at the capital’s zoo.

Government College University in Lahore has announced reserving five seats for transgender persons on merit. They can now secure admissions without appearing for an admission test.

Ten people have died, 861 houses have been destroyed, and four roads and two flyovers have been damaged in Balochistan after rains lashed the province over the weekend.

Prominent Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday. He was 70.

ICYMI: Chaos ensued outside the NAB Lahore office Tuesday afternoon after PML-N workers and supporters clashed with the police before the appearance of party leader Maryam Nawaz in a property case. Click here to read the full story.