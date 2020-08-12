Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan

Punjab CM accused of awarding illegal liquor licence to hotel

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Punjab CM accused of awarding illegal liquor licence to hotel

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appeared before the National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Wednesday to answer questions on illegally awarding a liquor licence to a hotel.

He allegedly received a Rs50 million bribe to force the Excise and Taxation Department to violate the law.

“I will go in and defend myself on my own,” Buzdar said before the appearance. “Whatever happens according to the law will happen.”

The chief minister did not want party leaders or provincial cabinet members accompanying him to the NAB office. He chose to travel without government protocol when he left Chief Minister House.

Buzdar’s hearing comes a day after PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz was set to appear before NAB to respond to a case of alleged illegal transfer of government land. The scene at the premises turned violent when PML-N supporters clashed with police outside NAB’s office.

Buzdar’s decision to travel unaccompanied appeared to be a public move to set himself apart from the Opposition’s Maryam Nawaz, whose NAB visit turned violent a day earlier.

“Why should I go with a whole jaloos?” he said. “I will attend the session in person and give my statement.”

Buzdar presented documents, written statements and answered questions of the NAB officials. For this case, NAB will be investigating Buzdar misusing his political influence to help his friends.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Buzdar a day before the hearing.

NAB Usman Buzdar
 
