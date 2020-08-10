Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Chohan whispers ‘don’t speak against NAB’ to Buzdar before media

Posted: Aug 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab CM is being investigated in a liquor licence case

Television reporters that gathered in Lahore to cover a press conference by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar may have missed Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan whispering a warning to the CM before he took a question related to NAB but social media didn't.

"NAB ke khilaf nahi [Don't say anything against NAB]," Chohan whispered in the CM's ear when a reporter asked Buzdar's opinion on the bureau's operations during a press conference on Sunday.

But Chohan's whisper was caught by the microphones placed before Buzdar and went viral on Twitter.

NAB Lahore has summoned Buzdar on August 12 (Wednesday) for illegally awarding a liquor licence to a private hotel.

The bureau says Buzdar acted against the law since only the Excise department's director-general is authorised to issue liquor licences.

The Punjab CM, however, believes NAB is after him without any evidence. "There are thieves in NAB that want to destabilise the government," he told reporters on Sunday.

A video of the press conference with Chohan's whisper was uploaded on Buzdar's official Twitter account.

