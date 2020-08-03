Urban flooding expected in Karachi, Hyderabad from August 7-8

Karachi and lower Sindh can suffer from urban flooding on Friday and Saturday, the Pakistan Meterological Department said in a warning issued on Monday.

The Met office has predicted rain in Sindh and Eastern parts of Balochistan from Thursday to Saturday.

Its weather advisory said a monsoon low pressure from Bay of Bengal is likely to approach Sindh Thursday evening or night. “Under the influence of this weather system, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh, South Punjab and Eastern Balochistan from Thursday (evening/night) to Saturday,” it read.

More rain is expected this time than the previous three monsoon spells.

Widespread rain and wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Scattered rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy rainfalls is expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Kalat, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran on Friday and Saturday.

Flash flooding is also predicted in hill torrents of Khuzdar on Friday and Saturday. All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert.