Monday, August 3, 2020  | 12 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Urban flooding expected in Karachi, Hyderabad from August 7-8

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Urban flooding expected in Karachi, Hyderabad from August 7-8

Rainwater and sewerage water accumulated on main roads.

Karachi and lower Sindh can suffer from urban flooding on Friday and Saturday, the Pakistan Meterological Department said in a warning issued on Monday.

The Met office has predicted rain in Sindh and Eastern parts of Balochistan from Thursday to Saturday.

Its weather advisory said a monsoon low pressure from Bay of Bengal is likely to approach Sindh Thursday evening or night. “Under the influence of this weather system, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh, South Punjab and Eastern Balochistan from Thursday (evening/night) to Saturday,” it read.

More rain is expected this time than the previous three monsoon spells.

Widespread rain and wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Scattered rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy rainfalls is expected in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Kalat, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran on Friday and Saturday.

Flash flooding is also predicted in hill torrents of Khuzdar on Friday and Saturday. All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Pakistan unblocks PUBG after a month
Pakistan unblocks PUBG after a month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.