Two killed over a land dispute in Sibi

Two people were killed in a shooting in Balochistan’s Sibi district on Thursday, local officials said.

The shooting took place over a land dispute, Sibi Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Ismail said. It left three people wounded too.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Ghaffar and Noor Zaman. The bodies and the injured persons were shifted to hospital.

Levies personnel surrounded the area shortly after the incident, according to Ismail. Two suspects were arrested and a case has been registered.

The official said the matter was being further investigated.