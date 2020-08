Two people were killed after CNG cylinder of an auto rickshaw exploded in Mardan on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at a CNG station on Katlang Road when the driver disembarked to pay after refilling. The powerful explosion totalled the auto rickshaw.

The deceased included a woman too, according to the police. Three others sustained injuries due to the explosion.

The injured persons were shifted to the MMC Hospital, where one of them was said to be in a critical condition.