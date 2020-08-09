Sunday, August 9, 2020  | 18 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Two killed after shoe factory catches fire in Swabi

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Two killed after shoe factory catches fire in Swabi

At least two people, including a child, were killed and four injured after a house caught fire in Thandkoi area of Swabi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rescue officials said Sunday.

According to rescue 1122, the shoe factory in the basement of the house caught fire and it spread to the other parts of the residential building.

A child was burnt to death and another man died after jumping off the building, rescue 1122 spokesperson told SAMAA TV.

Three people, who were injured in the incident, are in a critical condition in Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.

The authorities had dispatched six fire tenders to the spot and it took the fire fighters over two hours to contain the fire, said the rescue 1122 spokesperson.

Peshawar swabi
 
