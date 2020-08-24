Transgender person found dead in apartment in Islamabad’s G-11/3

A transgender person was found dead at their home in Islamabad’s G-11/3 Monday morning, according to the police.

The victim was a resident of the PHA Apartments. The police were called in by the neighbours after they noticed an unusual smell coming from the apartment.

According to ASP Rana Abdul Wahab, the body was 12 to 14 days old and has been shifted to the PIMS Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“We will only be able to say something once the examination report comes back,” Wahab said, adding that further investigations are under way.