Punjab man detained for 100th traffic violation in two years

The traffic police detained a rickshaw driver who has not paid over a 100 traffic violation challans in two years in Lahore, Punjab.

Malik Farhat Hussain drives a CNG 4 stroke rickshaw. He was stopped at Wateen Chowk after he broke a signal. The traffic warden found Hussain had 100 challans due already when he checked the e-challan system.

The first challan is from October 2018. They are all of Rs200 each and majority is for violating the Kingdom School Phase V signal.

His most recent challan is due on August 23.

The vehicle and its papers have been seized by the traffic police. Lahore CTO Syed Hammad Abid asked people to follow and respect traffic laws.

All fines have been fined under Section 116-A of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965.

A traffic challan is to be paid within 10 days of getting a notice. Failing to pay means your vehicle can be impounded till payment.

What is the Lahore e-challan system?

The e-challan facility was launched in Lahore by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority in September 2018.

Cameras were installed which capture the license plate of the traffic violator’s car, and send the challan to the car owner’s home. If you break traffic signal rules, change your lane, over-speed or break the one-way traffic rule, you are penalised.