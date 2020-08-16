Sunday, August 16, 2020  | 25 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Today's outlook: Sindh CM, governor, mayor, Centre meet on Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Aug 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Sindh CM, governor, mayor, Centre meet on Karachi

Here are some news stories we expect to follow today (Sunday).

  • A meeting was called of PTI, PPP and MQM representatives in Islamabad to discuss Karachi. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Education Minister Saaed Ghani, Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar attended and are likely to form a coordination committee.
  • Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed will leave for a visit of Saudi Arabia where they are expected to hold high level meetings.
  • Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has challenged a summons issued to him by an accountability court in the Toshakhana reference. He has told the Islamabad High Court that he is on bail, not absconding. He has also claimed that NAB is targeting him and his family.
  • The government has decided to sign agreements with independent power producers to produce cheaper electricity. Under the agreement, the rate of return will be 10%, not 16%.
  • The Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in Karachi. Malir, Airport, Buffer Zone, Federal B Area and Clifton all reported drizzling.
  • ICYMI: A woman was injured in unprovoked Indian firing in Kashmir’s Khuiratta on Saturday. To read more click here.

