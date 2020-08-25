Today’s outlook: NAB summons Fazl’s brother, Akbar’s appointment challenged

Here are some of the stories from Pakistan we are expecting to follow today (August 25).

Karachi residents woke up to light monsoon showers early Tuesday morning. The Met department has predicted that the city will receive 150 mm of rainfall. The spell will continue till Thursday.

Actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed’s interim bail ends today in a blasphemy case. A Lahore court has summoned a report on the case from the Akbari police station.

The National Accountability Bureau’s Peshawar wing has summoned Ziaur Rehman, the brother of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, on corruption and illegal appointment charges. He will appear before the bureau today.

A nine-year-old has been accused of shooting his seven-year-old sister during a game in Kharian. The police are investigating the case.

Shahzad Akbar’s appointment as the adviser to the prime minister on accountability has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court. Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case today.