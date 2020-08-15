Today’s outlook: Light rain in Karachi, FIR against Saba Qamar

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Saturday):
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in Karachi today and tomorrow. The city has already experienced three spells of heavy monsoon rain in August.
A woman in Rawalpindi reportedly stabbed her two daughters after her husband forbade her from visiting her mother’s home. The mother also drank acid and tried to die by suicide. The police have detained her and registered an FIR against her on the father’s complaint.
The Sindh Wildlife Department has taken the custody of five big cats that were illegally kept at a farmhouse in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Muazzam.