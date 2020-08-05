Today’s outlook: PM to visit Muzaffarabad on Kashmir Siege Day

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

The people of Pakistan and Kashmir will observe Kashmir Siege Day to protest against India’s unilateral decision to annex Kashmir. Rallies will held in different parts of the country. Last August 5, India revoked articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, ending the special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir. All communications were blocked too, and while the restrictions were eventually eased, the services were never fully restored.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad and address members of the Azad Kashmir Assembly. In Lahore, a rally will be held from Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s office to Governor House. At 10am, all traffic will be halted and a minute of silence will be observed across Pakistan.

A march will be held in Islamabad at 9:15am to show solidarity with Kashmiris. President Dr Arif Alvi will also participate. The PTI has announced a “train march” where its leaders and supporters will board a train from Karachi to Sukkur.

Sindh Assembly and Senate sessions will take place where the situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir will be discussed. A resolution related to Kashmir will also be approved in the upper house.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council will meet to approve building ML-1 or the Karachi–Peshawar Railway Line project which comes under CPEC.

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be played in Manchester from today.

ICYMI: The two explosions that shook Beirut on Tuesday left 70 people dead and over 4,000 injured. Click here to read the full story.