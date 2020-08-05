Wednesday, August 5, 2020  | 14 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: PM to visit Muzaffarabad on Kashmir Siege Day

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Today’s outlook: PM to visit Muzaffarabad on Kashmir Siege Day

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Wednesday):

  • The people of Pakistan and Kashmir will observe Kashmir Siege Day to protest against India’s unilateral decision to annex Kashmir. Rallies will held in different parts of the country. Last August 5, India revoked articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, ending the special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir. All communications were blocked too, and while the restrictions were eventually eased, the services were never fully restored.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad and address members of the Azad Kashmir Assembly. In Lahore, a rally will be held from Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s office to Governor House. At 10am, all traffic will be halted and a minute of silence will be observed across Pakistan.
  • A march will be held in Islamabad at 9:15am to show solidarity with Kashmiris. President Dr Arif Alvi will also participate. The PTI has announced a “train march” where its leaders and supporters will board a train from Karachi to Sukkur.
  • Sindh Assembly and Senate sessions will take place where the situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir will be discussed. A resolution related to Kashmir will also be approved in the upper house.
  • The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council will meet to approve building ML-1 or the Karachi–Peshawar Railway Line project which comes under CPEC.
  • The first Test between England and Pakistan will be played in Manchester from today.
  • ICYMI: The two explosions that shook Beirut on Tuesday left 70 people dead and over 4,000 injured. Click here to read the full story.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Kashmir Siege Day,Today's outlook: PM to visit Muzaffarabad on Kashmir Siege Day, Imran Khan on Kashmir, imran khan speech, india held kashmir,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Islamabad zoo's lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Islamabad zoo’s lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.