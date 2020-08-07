Today’s outlook: PM to visit Lahore, Karachi sees more rain

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Friday):

The third monsoon spell hit Karachi on Thursday leaving multiple roads inundated and electricity supply suspended. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the city will witness more rainfall today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore where he will hold a meeting with the chief minister and other officials. Punjab CM Usman Buzdar will brief the premier on the performance of the province’s cabinet.

Pakistan has decided to reopen its restaurants, cinemas, theatres and parks from August 10, announced Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar during a press conference on Thursday. Wedding halls will reopen on September 15, while the final announcement regarding schools will be made on September 7.

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif apologised from JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the floor of the assembly. A few days ago, Rehman’s son called out the PML-N for aiding the PTI government and had raised questions on the opposition’s Rehbar Committee and APC.

An accountability court indicted Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz for constructing a drain that benefitted their sugar mill from the government’s funds. They have denied the crime.

NAB has summoned PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in a case pertaining to the alleged illegal transfer of government land on August 11. Punjab CM Buzdar has also been summoned in an inquiry for awarding an illegal liquor licence.

The Lahore High Court has issued a written notification regarding the dismissal of Judge Arshad Malik in the video leak controversy. It says that an investigation was initiated against Malik over misconduct. His appeal for retirement has also been rejected.

England were 92-4 at stumps on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester on Thursday. Pakistan has set a target of 326 runs for the host team to meet.

The Sindh High Court heard a petition against the increase in milk prices in Karachi. The court summoned the detailed procedure of how milk prices are set by the assistant commissioner. He replied that the price set by the government is Rs94 per litre but the product is being sold at Rs120 per litre.

ICYMI: The United States lifted a warning to its citizens to avoid all foreign travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, pointing out improvements in other countries’ situations. Read more here.