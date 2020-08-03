Monday, August 3, 2020  | 12 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: NDMA to clean Karachi drains, Punjab eases restrictions

Posted: Aug 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Today’s outlook: NDMA to clean Karachi drains, Punjab eases restrictions

Photo: Online

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Monday):

  • The Islamabad High Court will hear a plea for appointing a lawyer for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. A two judge-bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will hear it.
  • The National Disaster Management Authority will begin cleaning Karachi’s storm water drains from today after Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authority’s chairperson to head to the city immediately and oversee the cleaning process. The NDMA says it will clean drains in two phases to ensure more monsoon showers don’t inundate streets like they did in July.
  • The Sindh High Court will resume its daily proceedings which it had limited because of the coronavirus outbreak.
  • Tired of bad governance in Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan called on Sunday for making the largest megapolis of the country a separate province. “Karachi has been destroyed but the PPP has not been showing any seriousness,” MQM-P leader Amir Khan said on SAMAA TV.
  • The Punjab government has allowed public to hold rallies in solidarity with Muslims in Indian-administered Kashmir on August 5 (Wednesday). The government has extended smart lockdown in certain localities till August 18. All educational institutions, wedding halls, restaurants, amusement parks and cinema halls will remain closed. Shops selling daily food items have been allowed to open from 9am till 7pm.
  • NAB has arrested the chief financial officer of the Sharif Group of Companies in Lahore in connection with a money laundering case against the Sharif family.
  • ICYMI: Karachi will be witnessing three spells of monsoon rains in August, the National Disaster Management Authority chief said. Click here to read the full story.

