Sunday, August 9, 2020  | 18 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Karachi rain isn’t over yet, plantation drive begins

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Karachi rain isn’t over yet, plantation drive begins

Photo: Online

Here are the stories we’re expecting to follow today.

  • Don’t put away your umbrellas just yet—the monsoon spell in Karachi isn’t over. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light showers across the city on Sunday.
  • Four days of rain have filled the Lath Dam and the Thaddo Dam is nearing capacity too. There are 13 feet left before it’s full. If heavy rain is reported again several areas in Karachi, such as Saadi Garden, Saadi Town and Scheme 33, could be in danger of flooding.
  • It’s Tiger Force Day today. One million volunteers will take part in a plantation drive that will be held across the country.
  • Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub is in Karachi today on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He will meet the K-Electric chief at Governor House and discuss load-shedding and people getting electrocuted during the rains.
  • The Sindh government has announced that it will be following the federal government and reopening restaurants, cinemas and gyms from Monday. You will be able to eat at restaurants till 10pm. Businesses will be able to stay open till 9pm instead of 7pm.
  • The Karachi commissioner has summoned the details of chemicals stored at the port after the catastrophic explosion in Beirut that claimed over 100 lives.
  • ICYMI: The Pakistan Railways will be restoring all trains from August 9. Click here to read more.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Tiger Force
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
rain, karachi rain, karachi weather, k-electric, omar ayub, tiger force, imran khan, pakistan railways, beirut blast, Sindh SOPs
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Pakistan records eight new coronavirus deaths, second lowest since April
Pakistan records eight new coronavirus deaths, second lowest since April
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.