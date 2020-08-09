Today’s outlook: Karachi rain isn’t over yet, plantation drive begins

Here are the stories we’re expecting to follow today.

Don’t put away your umbrellas just yet—the monsoon spell in Karachi isn’t over. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light showers across the city on Sunday.

Four days of rain have filled the Lath Dam and the Thaddo Dam is nearing capacity too. There are 13 feet left before it’s full. If heavy rain is reported again several areas in Karachi, such as Saadi Garden, Saadi Town and Scheme 33, could be in danger of flooding.

It’s Tiger Force Day today. One million volunteers will take part in a plantation drive that will be held across the country.

Federal Power Minister Omar Ayub is in Karachi today on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He will meet the K-Electric chief at Governor House and discuss load-shedding and people getting electrocuted during the rains.

The Sindh government has announced that it will be following the federal government and reopening restaurants, cinemas and gyms from Monday. You will be able to eat at restaurants till 10pm. Businesses will be able to stay open till 9pm instead of 7pm.

The Karachi commissioner has summoned the details of chemicals stored at the port after the catastrophic explosion in Beirut that claimed over 100 lives.

ICYMI: The Pakistan Railways will be restoring all trains from August 9. Click here to read more.