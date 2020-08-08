Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
Today’s outlook: Karachi’s billboards to be taken down, rain continues

Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Karachi’s billboards to be taken down, rain continues

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):

  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another day of rain in Karachi. On Friday, four people were killed after they drowned in different drains and rivers in the city. Six others lost their lives due to electrocution.
  • Karachi’s commissioner has issued a notification to remove all signboards and billboards from the city. On Thursday, two motorcyclists were injured after a billboard collapsed on them near Metropole Chowrangi.
  • The Pakistan Army has initiated a relief operation for the residents of Karachi. Water is being drained from streets. According to the ISPR, in case of emergency, rescue teams will also be deployed.
  • An accountability court in Lahore will hear the Model Town incident case today. The last hearing had been subject to delays due to the novel coronavirus.
  • For the first time in the history of Pakistan Railways, a woman federal civil service employee, Syeda Marzia Al-Zahra, has taken charge as a station manager at the Lahore railway station.
  • Following a decline in coronavirus cases in the country, the administration of Islamabad has announced that it will open all markets from today. All shops and malls will be open seven days  a week, round the clock.
  • At least 17 people, including two pilots, were killed Friday when an Indian passenger jet skidded off the runway after landing in heavy rain, officials said. Air India Express said more than 190 passengers and crew were on board the plane, which left from Dubai and was scheduled to land at the Kozhikode airport in the southern state of Kerala. Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences over the incident and prayed for the bereaved.
  • ICYMI: Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said Friday that the provincial government has not taken any decision to reopen gyms, restaurants, wedding halls and parks in the city. Read more here.

