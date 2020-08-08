Today’s outlook: Karachi’s billboards to be taken down, rain continues

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Saturday):
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast another day of rain in Karachi. On Friday, four people were killed after they drowned in different drains and rivers in the city. Six others lost their lives due to electrocution.
The Pakistan Army has initiated a relief operation for the residents of Karachi. Water is being drained from streets. According to the ISPR, in case of emergency, rescue teams will also be deployed.
An accountability court in Lahore will hear the Model Town incident case today. The last hearing had been subject to delays due to the novel coronavirus.
For the first time in the history of Pakistan Railways, a woman federal civil service employee, Syeda Marzia Al-Zahra, has taken charge as a station manager at the Lahore railway station.
Following a decline in coronavirus cases in the country, the administration of Islamabad has announced that it will open all markets from today. All shops and malls will be open seven days a week, round the clock.