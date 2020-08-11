Today’s outlook: NAB summons Maryam Nawaz, Federal Cabinet meets

Here are the stories we expect to follow today (Tuesday):

PML-N Maryam Nawaz will appear before the National Accountability Bureau’s office in Lahore today in a case pertaining to the illegal transfer of a 200-acre land in Raiwind.

International Airlines such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and Etihad Airlines have made it compulsory for passengers to get a coronavirus test from a private laboratory and carry the medical reports along with them before travelling.

The Supreme Court has ordered billboards and signboards to be removed all across Karachi. The billboards installed on apartments create problems for residents, it said. The court added that strict action will be taken against all those defying the orders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Federal Cabinet to discuss a 13-point agenda on the political and economic situation in the country.

Hotels, parks, restaurants and gyms will reopen in Karachi today. Cinemas and theatres too will resume their shows. The zoological gardens will also open its gates for children.

The Islamabad High Court will hear the case against the appointment of 15 special assistants of the PM. The Cabinet’s Committee on Denationalisation will also hear a similar case.

ICYMI: The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has issued a new set of coronavirus guidelines and SOPs as Independence Day approaches.