Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: COAS meets Saudi officials, rain expected in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: COAS meets Saudi officials, rain expected in Karachi

Photo: Online

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (August 19, Wednesday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan said on August 18 that Pakistan cannot recognize Israel as long as Palestinians are not given their due rights. “Our stance is very clear…it was cleared by Quaid-e-Azam in 1948 that we can’t accept Israel until Palestinians are given their rights,” PM Khan said in an interview with Dunya News. The statement comes days after the UAE and Israel normalised their relations. US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has also urged Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel.
  • COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prince Khalid bin Salaman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia’s deputy defence minister on August 18. Matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional security were discussed during the meeting, according to the ISPR.
  • Ten people who drowned in the Keenjhar Lake have been laid to rest near their neighbourhood in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad. The passengers drowned after a boat overturned on Monday. The authorities have said that 16 people were riding the boat with six seats.
  • A United Nations tribunal looking into the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri found one Hezbollah member guilty but acquitted three others. The verdicts from the UN Special Tribunal for Lebanon near the Hague in the Netherlands were delivered more than 15 years after Hariri was killed in bomb attack that also claimed the lives of 21 other people.
  • Five women reportedly died of the coronavirus at a jail in Texas in the United States. Dr Aafia Siddiqui is also imprisoned there. Pakistan Consular General in Houston has written a letter to the jail authorities asking about Dr Siddiqui’s health.
  • The Gilgit–Skardu Road has been closed for traffic because of a landslide The affectees have asked the government to open the road quickly.
  • Karachiites woke up to light rain early Wednesday morning. Another spell is expected in the afternoon.

