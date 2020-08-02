Tired of bad governance, MQM-P calls for Karachi province

Amir Khan says Sindh govt is only interested in corruption

"Karachi has been destroyed but the Peoples Party has not been demonstrating seriousness," MQM-P leader Amir Khan lamented while exclusively speaking to Samaa TV Sunday.

"It is not wrong for the people of Karachi to ask for a separate province under the present circumstances."

The PPP government in Sindh was only interested in corruption, he alleged. Khan said a permanent solution to Karachi's issues could not be found, until these issues were not taken seriously.

He demanded that all mayors in Sindh be empowered in order to resolve public issues.

The issues faced by a mega city like Karachi could not be resolved in this budget, according to the MQM-P leader.

The MQM-P's demand for a separate province comes days after the city suffered damages due to heavy monsoon rains.

Rainwater flooded homes in many areas of the city causing the residents losses worth millions of rupees.

A debate has since been ongoing on social media regarding making Karachi a separate province.