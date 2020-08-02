Sunday, August 2, 2020  | 11 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Tired of bad governance, MQM-P calls for Karachi province

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Amir Khan says Sindh govt is only interested in corruption

Tired of bad governance in Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has once again called for making the largest megapolis of the country a separate province.

"Karachi has been destroyed but the Peoples Party has not been demonstrating seriousness," MQM-P leader Amir Khan lamented while exclusively speaking to Samaa TV Sunday.

"It is not wrong for the people of Karachi to ask for a separate province under the present circumstances."

The PPP government in Sindh was only interested in corruption, he alleged. Khan said a permanent solution to Karachi's issues could not be found, until these issues were not taken seriously.

He demanded that all mayors in Sindh be empowered in order to resolve public issues.

The issues faced by a mega city like Karachi could not be resolved in this budget, according to the MQM-P leader.

The MQM-P's demand for a separate province comes days after the city suffered damages due to heavy monsoon rains.

Rainwater flooded homes in many areas of the city causing the residents losses worth millions of rupees.

A debate has since been ongoing on social media regarding making Karachi a separate province.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi MQM-P Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Sindh, MQM-P, Amir Khan, Sindh government, rains, monsoon, bad governance
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.