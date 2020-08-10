Three FBR officials dismissed, 45 suspended over corruption, irregularities

The Federal Board of Revenue has dismissed three officials and suspended 45 others since July for their involvement in corruption and irregularities, it said Monday.

Those suspended include officials of the Model Customs Collectorates in Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Gwadar and Karachi, Peshawar Transit Trade Directorate and Hyderabad Intelligence and Investigation IR Directorate, according to the revenue authority. The three dismissed employees were posted at the Faisalabad Regional Tax Office.

The FBR said it was determined to rid the organization of corrupt and inefficient elements. It warned of a prompt action against officials found involved in irregularities or demonstrating inefficiency.

The revenue authority vowed to raise its image and improve the perception of taxpayers about the organisation.

It has established an Integrity and Performance Management Unit to address complaints of taxpayers against any FBR employee. The complainant can lodge their complaint through telephone, e-mail or a letter to the FBR, which will be scrutinised and investigated by senior officers.

The revenue authority has also sought permission from the prime minister to initiate action against two senior officers.