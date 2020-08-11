There’s no division within the PML-N: Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi dismissed on Tuesday the speculation that there was any division within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz over national issues.

Everyone in the party has confidence in Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, the PML-N leader told Samaa TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show Tuesday.

“There is only one school of thought in the party,” Abbasi said, confirming that the party leaders do have differences of opinion over issues but they all follow the party’s decision.

“Everybody trusts Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, everyone is loyal to the party,” he added.

The PML-N leader also spoke about Tuesday’s clashes between the police and his party’s workers in Lahore ahead of Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the National Accountability Bureau.

“There was no rally planned,” Abbasi said, adding that workers accompanied Maryam to the NAB office on their own.

PML-N workers and the police were seen pelting rocks at each other when Maryam Nawaz reached NAB’s Lahore office. She was told to return home due to the law and order situation.

Asked about Maryam’s prolonged silence, Abbasi said she had herself answered questions about their silence at a press conference earlier today. He said Maryam participates in politics because she is the vice-president of the party.

NAB wasting taxpayer money on political engineering: Maryam

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz slammed the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday, saying that it was being used for “political engineering” in the country.

“Injustice should not only be done but it should also be seen to be done,” Maryam sarcastically said was the motto of the accountability watchdog. “Political engineering should not only be done but it should also be seen to be done.”

Referring to the clashes in Lahore, she said the reason to summon her to the NAB office was to cause “harm” to her.

“Pervaiz Rashid said that had the vehicle not been bulletproof, the bricks and stones would have hit me,” Maryam said. “After that they unofficially told me to return.”

‘Drama in Lahore’

Reacting to Maryam’s comments, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the PML-N’s media wing staged a drama in Lahore to divert people’s attention from their corruption.

“Public attention isn’t going to be diverted, Maryam Nawaz will have to answer,” he said. NAB summoned Maryam to answer its questions, but the PML-N leader took a “baraat (wedding party)” to the NAB office, the minister said.

“The Punjab chief minister was summoned four times and he always reached [the NAB office] alone,” Faraz said, speaking at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

The minister said Maryam and her party were responsible for the current state of the country. He said they would have to answer for their deeds.